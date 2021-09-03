UrduPoint.com

Iran's Senior Military Official Dies From COVID-19 At 70 - Reports

Fri 03rd September 2021 | 06:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) Hassan Firouzabadi, a senior military adviser to the country's supreme leader, died on Friday due to the coronavirus infection at the age of 70, media reported.

Firouzabadi's death was believed to be the results of complications from coronary heart disease, according to reports of some Iranian media.

Firouzabadi served as the chief-of-staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, the country's top military post, from 1989-2016, and was a member of the Expediency Discernment Council, designed to resolve disputes between the national parliament and the Guardian Council, which serves as an election and legislation watchdog.

