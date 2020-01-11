MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2020) New US sanctions will have a zero economic impact on Iran and cannot compare with the blow that Tehran delivered to America's "might" in a missile strike on its military bases in Iraq, Iran's sanctioned senior official, Mohsen Rezaee, said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the US Treasury unveiled sanctions on 17 Iranian metals producers and mining companies as well as eight senior Iranian officials allegedly involved in the missile attack on two bases in Iraq hosting American forces. Rezaee, the secretary of Iran's Expediency Discernment Council and a former Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander, is among those designated officials.

"Such paltry sanctions are symbolic for both the US and me. For the US, they are symbolic since this step is irrelevant in economic terms and does not compensate for the missile attack on the might and prestige of Washington. For me, they are symbolic because it does me the honor once again," Rezaee wrote on Twitter.

US-Iranian relations took another nosedive after a drone attack in Baghdad ordered by President Donald Trump killed Iranian Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani last week. Iran retaliated on Wednesday by firing missiles at the Iraqi bases hosting American forces. No one was injured as a result of the attack, according to Washington.