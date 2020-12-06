MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2020) Iran has registered fewer than 300 coronavirus-related deaths for the first time in six weeks, as 294 new fatalities were added to the country's death toll on Sunday, Iranian Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said.

During an appearance on the IRINN broadcaster, the spokeswoman confirmed that 11,561 new positive tests for the disease had been registered over the preceding 24 hours, taking the country's case total above 1.04 million.

With the latest increase, Iran's death toll now stands at 50,310, Sadat Lari stated.

Prior to Sunday's update, October 25 was the most recent day that Iran registered fewer than 300 new coronavirus-related deaths.

The Iranian government has pointed to the slowing spread of the infection after tough restrictions were put into force in many cities on November 21 for two weeks.

On December 5, the number of Iranian cities categorized as "red regions," with the highest incidence of COVID-19, was reduced from 160 to 64.

The stringent social distancing restrictions in "red regions" require citizens to remain at home except for essential trips to work or for vital goods.