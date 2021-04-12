UrduPoint.com
Iran's Special Services Identified Person Involved In Natanz Attack - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 01:12 PM

Iran's Special Services Identified Person Involved in Natanz Attack - Reports

Iranian special services have established the identity of a person who was involved in the sabotage attack at the Natanz nuclear facility, an official from the intelligence ministry told Nour News agency on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) Iranian special services have established the identity of a person who was involved in the sabotage attack at the Natanz nuclear facility, an official from the intelligence ministry told Nour news agency on Monday.

The identity of the person who disrupted the operation of the power grid at Natanz, as a result of which electricity supply to a hall was interrupted, was established, Nour News reported, citing the official.

According to Nour News, effort to detain the malefactor is ongoing.

