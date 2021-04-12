(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) Iranian special services have established the identity of a person who was involved in the sabotage attack at the Natanz nuclear facility, an official from the intelligence ministry told Nour news agency on Monday.

The identity of the person who disrupted the operation of the power grid at Natanz, as a result of which electricity supply to a hall was interrupted, was established, Nour News reported, citing the official.

According to Nour News, effort to detain the malefactor is ongoing.