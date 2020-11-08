UrduPoint.com
Iran's Spiritual Leader Dubs US Election 'Spectacle'

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 12:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) Iran's spiritual leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, mocked the US presidential election as a spectacle as world leaders congratulated Joe Biden on his apparent victory on Saturday.

"The situation in the US & what they themselves say about their elections is a spectacle! This is an example of the ugly face of liberal democracy in the US," the Supreme Leader of Iran tweeted.

Khamenei added that, regardless of the ballot's outcome, he remained assured of the "US regime's" political, civil and moral decline.

