UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran's Spiritual Leader Slams US 'Malice' After Strike On Shiite Militia

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 05:01 PM

Iran's Spiritual Leader Slams US 'Malice' After Strike on Shiite Militia

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei lashed out at the United States on Wednesday for striking at Shiite paramilitary that fought against the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2020) Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei lashed out at the United States on Wednesday for striking at Shiite paramilitary that fought against the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia).

The Pentagon targeted facilities of Kataib Hezbollah, which belongs to Hashd al-Shabi, in Iraq and Syria over the weekend for allegedly launching a rocket attack on a base in Kirkuk that killed a US contractor.

"Look at what the US is doing in #Iraq & #Syria. They're taking revenge on Hashd al-Sha'bi for defeating ISIS.

Since Hashd crippled & destroyed ISIS -which the US had created- they're taking revenge. The Iranian govt & nation & I strongly condemn the US's malice," Khamenei was quoted as saying on his Twitter page.

Hashd al-Shabi, also known as the Popular Mobilization Forces, said dozens of its fighters had been killed in the US strikes. An angry mob besieged the US Embassy in Baghdad after a funeral was held for those slain. They torched the fence, forcing US guards to take cover. The United States said it would send extra troops to Baghdad.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Syria Russia Twitter Pentagon ISIS Iraq Kirkuk Baghdad United States Government

Recent Stories

Iraq's pro-Iran Hashed orders pullback from US emb ..

12 seconds ago

Guinea-Bissau opposition chief wins presidential e ..

14 seconds ago

Private Schools Association announces extension to ..

16 seconds ago

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo han ..

17 seconds ago

Islamabad High Court (IHC) extends Akram Durrani's ..

19 seconds ago

Rana Sana Ullah case: Federal cabinet want removal ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.