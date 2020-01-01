Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei lashed out at the United States on Wednesday for striking at Shiite paramilitary that fought against the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2020) Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei lashed out at the United States on Wednesday for striking at Shiite paramilitary that fought against the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia).

The Pentagon targeted facilities of Kataib Hezbollah, which belongs to Hashd al-Shabi, in Iraq and Syria over the weekend for allegedly launching a rocket attack on a base in Kirkuk that killed a US contractor.

"Look at what the US is doing in #Iraq & #Syria. They're taking revenge on Hashd al-Sha'bi for defeating ISIS.

Since Hashd crippled & destroyed ISIS -which the US had created- they're taking revenge. The Iranian govt & nation & I strongly condemn the US's malice," Khamenei was quoted as saying on his Twitter page.

Hashd al-Shabi, also known as the Popular Mobilization Forces, said dozens of its fighters had been killed in the US strikes. An angry mob besieged the US Embassy in Baghdad after a funeral was held for those slain. They torched the fence, forcing US guards to take cover. The United States said it would send extra troops to Baghdad.