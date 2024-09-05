Open Menu

Iran’s Sports Minister Congratulates Saeid Afrooz On Paralympics Gold

Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Iran's Minister of sports and Youth Ahmad Donyamali has congratulated Saeid Afrooz on his gold medal in men's javelin throw F34 event at Paris Paralympics 2024.

In a message released on Wednesday, the minister praised Afrouz's historic achievement.

"I congratulate this proud son of Iran and his esteemed family on winning the gold medal in the Paralympics javelin throw event.”

Afrooz competed in the F34 class javelin throw during the ongoing 2024 Paris Paralympics. He faced off against seven athletes from China, Colombia (two competitors), Morocco, Brazil, and Iraq.

With an impressive throw of 41.16 meters, he secured the top position, repeating his championship performance from the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

