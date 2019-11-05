UrduPoint.com
Iran's Statements On Reduction Of Obligations Contradict JCPOA - French Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 05:40 PM

Iran's Statements on Reduction of Obligations Contradict JCPOA - French Foreign Ministry

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) Iran's statements on a new reduction of obligations on the nuclear deal contradict the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), a French Foreign Ministry spokesman said at a briefing Tuesday.

"Iran's statements of November 5 on increasing enrichment capacities contradict the Vienna agreement, which strictly limits activities in the area," the spokesman said.

"We are waiting with our partners for the next IAEA reports on Iranian statements and actions. We reiterate our support for the work of the agency and recall that we are confident in its impartiality and independent way of monitoring and verifying Iran's nuclear obligations," he said.

The spokesman said France remained committed to the JCPOA and urged Iran to return to full implementation of obligations under the nuclear deal.

