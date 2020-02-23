UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran's Supreme Leader Accuses Western Media Of Trying To Influence Friday Election

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 23 seconds ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 02:40 PM

Iran's Supreme Leader Accuses Western Media of Trying to Influence Friday Election

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2020) Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Sunday accused Western media of trying to discourage the country's population from casting their votes in the recent legislative election by using the coronavirus outbreak as a pretext.

On Friday, Iran elected parliament members among 7,000 candidates, approved by the Guardian Council of the Constitution, vying for 290 seats. On the election day, Iran confirmed 18 cases of the novel coronavirus in cities of Qom, Arak, Tehran, and Gilan, with four fatalities. The death toll subsequently grew to five as 10 new infections were confirmed.

"This negative propaganda began several months ago, increasing as the election was moving closer.

In the last two days, the media, under a pretext of the disease and the virus, used the slightest opportunity to discourage people from participating in the election," Khamenei said in a statement.

The election took place under tough international circumstances as Iran is subject to sweeping US economic sanctions. According to experts, the election will decide the fate of the current government which depends on the win of the so-called reformers, supporting President Hassan Rouhani, instead of conservatives, who oppose his government.

Early results reportedly showed on Saturday that an umbrella group of conservatives and hardliners was set to sweep the election, while the turnaround at the vote was low.

Related Topics

Election Iran Parliament Vote Arak Qom Tehran Sunday Media From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Brunei on Natio ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 23, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

UAE Press: Dubai backs the right causes

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Federal Tax Authority boosts preparations ahead of ..

14 hours ago

Ruler of Sharjah honours winners of &#039;Sultan A ..

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.