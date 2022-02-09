UrduPoint.com

Iran's Supreme Leader Appoints Former Defense Minister As Military Adviser

Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2022 | 07:28 PM

Iran's Supreme Leader Appoints Former Defense Minister as Military Adviser

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Wednesday appointed former Defense Minister Amir Hatami as his adviser on military affairs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Wednesday appointed former Defense Minister Amir Hatami as his adviser on military affairs.

"Taking into account the valuable experience, I appoint you adviser to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces on the affairs of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran," a decree by Khamenei read, as quoted by the Tasnim news agency.

Hatami served as the defense minister from August 2017-August 2021 and was succeeded by Mohammad Reza Ashtiani.

