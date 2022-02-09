Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Wednesday appointed former Defense Minister Amir Hatami as his adviser on military affairs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Wednesday appointed former Defense Minister Amir Hatami as his adviser on military affairs.

"Taking into account the valuable experience, I appoint you adviser to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces on the affairs of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran," a decree by Khamenei read, as quoted by the Tasnim news agency.

Hatami served as the defense minister from August 2017-August 2021 and was succeeded by Mohammad Reza Ashtiani.