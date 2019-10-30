UrduPoint.com
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Urges Iraqis, Lebanese To Seek Demands Within Law

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 05:16 PM

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei urges Iraqis, Lebanese to seek demands within law

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei urged Iraqis and Lebanese on Wednesday to seek their demands within the framework of the law after waves of protests rocked the two countries

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei urged Iraqis and Lebanese on Wednesday to seek their demands within the framework of the law after waves of protests rocked the two countries.

"The people of Iraq and Lebanon have some demands that are rightful, but they should know these demands can only be realised within the legal frameworks," he said in remarks aired on state television.

"The enemy wants to disrupt the legal framework. When in a country there is no legal framework and a vacuum is created, no positive action can be taken," he added.

Khamenei accused the United States and its allies of being behind the unrest.

The Americans and Western intelligence services "backed by the money of some reactionary countries in the region are causing turmoil... to destroy security", he said.

"I seize this opportunity to tell those who care about Iraq and Lebanon to remedy insecurity as their priority," Khamenei said, without elaborating.

"The biggest damage that enemies can inflict on a country is to deprive that country of security."Tehran has close but complicated relations with Baghdad, holding significant clout among its dominant Shiite political groups.

In Lebanon, the Islamic republic has close ties with Hezbollah, a powerful Shiite movement that had ministers in the outgoing government.

