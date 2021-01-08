Iran's Supreme Leader Bans Import Of COVID-19 Vaccines From UK, US
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 02:25 PM
TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader of Iran, on Friday declared a ban on coronavirus vaccines from the United Kingdom and the United States.
"The second issue related to the coronavirus: the import of UK and US vaccines is prohibited," Khamenei said during a broadcast speech.
Tehran is currently developing its own vaccines against COVID-19. As health ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur told Sputnik, the country expects to receive its first domestic vaccine in spring.