Iran's Supreme Leader Blames Fuel Price Protests On International Conspiracy - Statement

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 07:42 PM

Iran's Supreme Leader Blames Fuel Price Protests on International Conspiracy - Statement

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Wednesday placed the blame for his country's recent unrest on foreign conspiratorial powers

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Wednesday placed the blame for his country's recent unrest on foreign conspiratorial powers.

"The grave, extensive and very dangerous conspiracy that Global Arrogance and Zionism spent so much on and worked for so that they could cause this destruction, villainy, and murder in Iran at a crucial time was quashed by the presence of the people," Khamenei said at a meeting with volunteer Basij forces, as quoted by his press office.

Khamenei's statement echoes claims made by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and much of the Iranian authorities who have accused regional adversaries Israel and Saudi Arabia as well as the United States of being involved in the recent widespread protests across the country.

Khamenei provided no evidence for his claims.

The comments come on the back of a wave of protests that broke out in several Iranian provinces this month over the sharp hike in gasoline prices. Some of the rallies, according to local media, were peaceful, while others resulted in violent clashes. Casualties occurred among both protesters and security forces.

