Iran's Supreme Leader Blasts 'Deal of The Century,' Calls It 'Sign of Viciousness'

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday took a swipe at the US' "deal of the century," brandishing the plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as "stupid" and "detrimental."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday took a swipe at the US' "deal of the century," brandishing the plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as "stupid" and "detrimental."

The Arab world unequivocally rejected the proposal put forward by US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in late January, with Palestinian Authorities President Mahmoud Abbas cutting ties with the two states.

"You saw that the U.S. aggressors and highwaymen unveiled the plan of the so-called #DealOfTheCentury.

They have wishfully chosen a big name for it hoping to achieve it, but this plan is: 1. stupid; 2. a sign of viciousness; 3. detrimental to themselves since day one," Khamenei wrote on Twitter.

Khamenei added that the "American plot" will die before Trump dies.

The so-called deal of the century drew criticism from states and rights groups alike as explicitly favoring Israeli demands and seeking to legitimize Israel's West Bank settlements, long deemed illegal by the international community.

