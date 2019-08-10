Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei called on Muslims to oppose the US-proposed "deal of the century" on a Palestinian-Israeli settlement

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2019) Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei called on Muslims to oppose the US-proposed "deal of the century" on a Palestinian-Israeli settlement.

"The ploy of Deal of the Century prepared by the oppressive U.S., and its treasonous cohorts, is a crime against human society, and not just the Palestinian nation. We are inviting everyone to active participation in overcoming this deception by the enemy, and with the power and help of God, we consider this and every other ruse by the arrogant front doomed to failure against the efforts, and faith of the Resistance front," Khamenei said in an address published on his website on Saturday.

The economic aspects of the deal were unveiled ahead of a two-day workshop in Bahrain in late June. The United States proposed a $50 billion investment and infrastructure plan. The Palestinian leadership boycotted the meeting in Manama and the plan itself as an attempt to buy them off.

For decades, Palestinians have sought recognition of their independent state in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip. The Israeli government has refused to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements in the occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations.