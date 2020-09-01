UrduPoint.com
Iran's Supreme Leader Calls UAE Deal With Israel 'Betrayal,' Hopes It 'Will Not Last Long'

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei called on Tuesday the recently-signed United Arab Emirates peace accord with Israel a "betrayal," expressing hope that the UAE would soon abandon the treaty

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei called on Tuesday the recently-signed United Arab Emirates peace accord with Israel a "betrayal," expressing hope that the UAE would soon abandon the treaty.

"The #UAE betrayed the world of Islam, the Arab nations, the region's countries, and #Palestine. Of course, this betrayal won't last long. ... I hope the UAE wakes up soon and compensates for what they've done," Khamenei wrote on Twitter.

Abu Dhabi has ignored and "normalized" the Palestinian issue, the senior Iranian official added, noting that "this stigma will remain on them."

On Monday, the very first direct passenger flight from Israel to the UAE took the high-level US and Israeli delegations from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi through Saudi airspace for talks with the top UAE officials.

The Israeli delegation is headed by the National Security Council head, Meir Ben Shabbat. The US delegation is headed by Senior Presidential Advisor Jared Kushner and National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien.

The US-Israeli visit is taking place in the wake of the historic peace treaty signed between Israel and the UAE earlier in August, according to which the two sides agreed to normalize bilateral relations and establish diplomatic ties.

The UAE is set to become the third Arab country to fully recognize Israel after Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994.

