MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei donated 450 million tomans ($107.3 million) to help releasing unintentional crime prisoners in the country, media reported on Wednesday.

According to the IRNA official news agency, the move comes as regular charity campaigns to raise money for unintentional crime prisoners in Iran were canceled this year over the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the same time, some of them are still held online.

On Wednesday, the Iranian Health Ministry's spokesman, Kianush Jahanpur, said that 1,073 new COVID-19 cases were detected in the country over the past day that brought the total toll to 93,657. At the same time, the number of fatalities grew by 80 to 5,957, and 73,791 people have recovered.