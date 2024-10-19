Open Menu

Iran's Supreme Leader Says Hamas Will Survive After Sinwar Death

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 19, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Iran's Supreme leader says Hamas will survive after Sinwar death

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Saturday that Hamas was alive and would survive despite the death of its leader Yahya Sinwar in an Israeli military operation in Gaza.

"His loss is certainly painful for the resistance front" against Israel, "but it will not end at all with the martyrdom of Sinwar", Khamenei said.

The Palestinian Islamist movement "Hamas is alive and will remain alive", he said in a statement.

Sinwar "was the shining figure of resistance and struggle", Khamenei said in his first remarks on Sinwar -- seen as the mastermind of the October 7, 2023 attacks on Israel that sparked the Gaza war -- since he was killed on Wednesday.

"He stood with unwavering determination against the cruel and aggressive enemy and slapped them with tact and courage," he added.

"He left behind the irreparable blow of October 7, 2023, as his legacy in the history of this region, and then he soared with honour and pride to the ascension of the martyrs."

Iran does not recognise Israel, its sworn enemy, and has made its support for the Palestinian cause one of the pillars of its foreign policy since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Sinwar, long a man in the shadows, took over as head of Hamas after the killing in July of its leader, Ismail Haniyeh, in the Iranian capital Tehran.

The killing has been widely blamed on Israel, which has never claimed responsibility.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Israel Iran Gaza Ascension Tehran Man July October All

Recent Stories

TikToker Wajid Ali Rajpoot set to enter entertainm ..

TikToker Wajid Ali Rajpoot set to enter entertainment industry

19 minutes ago
 Chief of the Naval Staff Visited Italy and Attende ..

Chief of the Naval Staff Visited Italy and Attended Trans-Regional Seapower Symp ..

21 minutes ago
 Emirati Human Resources Development Council and Du ..

Emirati Human Resources Development Council and Dubai Customs Sign Strategic MoU ..

23 minutes ago
 SPARK x Transformers: A Powerful Phone by TECNO’ ..

SPARK x Transformers: A Powerful Phone by TECNO’S at an Unbeatable Price

30 minutes ago
 PITB Holds Training on 'Suthra Punjab Performance ..

PITB Holds Training on 'Suthra Punjab Performance Evaluation Dashboard'

36 minutes ago
 realme GT6 Vs Vivo V40: Are you Confused in your F ..

Realme GT6 Vs Vivo V40: Are you Confused in your Flagship Choice?

1 hour ago
Blast hits FC convoy near KP CM Gandapur’s farmh ..

Blast hits FC convoy near KP CM Gandapur’s farmhouse

1 hour ago
 Israeli PM Netanyahu’s home attacked

Israeli PM Netanyahu’s home attacked

2 hours ago
 The "Establishment of Special Court (Overseas Paki ..

The "Establishment of Special Court (Overseas Pakistanis' Property) Act 2024" pr ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, England to play third Test on Oct 24 in ..

Pakistan, England to play third Test on Oct 24 in Rawalpindi

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 October 2024

6 hours ago

More Stories From World