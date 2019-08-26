(@imziishan)

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Tuesday accused Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates of trying to break up Yemen

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Tuesday accused Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates of trying to break up Yemen.

"They seek to divide Yemen & this plot should be strongly resisted & a unified, coherent Yemen with sovereign integrity should be endorsed," he tweeted.

Iran's spiritual leader met with the spokesman of the Yemeni rebels, the Houthis, who have controlled the capital of Sanaa and parts of the country since late 2014.

Iran is backing Houthis in their fight against the Saudi-led coalition of mostly Arab countries, which the Emirates is part of. The coalition has been bombing rebel positions since spring 2015.