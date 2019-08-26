UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran's Supreme Leader Says Saudis, UAE Want To Divide Yemen

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 01:31 PM

Iran's Supreme Leader Says Saudis, UAE Want to Divide Yemen

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Tuesday accused Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates of trying to break up Yemen

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Tuesday accused Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates of trying to break up Yemen.

"They seek to divide Yemen & this plot should be strongly resisted & a unified, coherent Yemen with sovereign integrity should be endorsed," he tweeted.

Iran's spiritual leader met with the spokesman of the Yemeni rebels, the Houthis, who have controlled the capital of Sanaa and parts of the country since late 2014.

Iran is backing Houthis in their fight against the Saudi-led coalition of mostly Arab countries, which the Emirates is part of. The coalition has been bombing rebel positions since spring 2015.

Related Topics

Iran Yemen Sanaa Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates 2015 Arab

Recent Stories

Israel's Aggression Against Regional Countries to ..

14 minutes ago

Johnson Says Chances for Better Brexit Deal Improv ..

14 minutes ago

Four-day anti polio campaign begins

14 minutes ago

DR Congo unveils new government after seven-month ..

14 minutes ago

Russia Registers 25 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

15 minutes ago

Trump Says China Contacted US Trade Negotiators, C ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.