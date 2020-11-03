UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran's Supreme Leader Says US Election Will Not Alter Tehran's Policy Towards Washington

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 02:30 PM

Iran's Supreme Leader Says US Election Will Not Alter Tehran's Policy Towards Washington

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Iranian policy toward the US will not be affected regardless of who wins the presidential election on Tuesday, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said.

"No matter who wins the #USElections2020, it won't affect our policy toward the US. Some people talk about what will happen if this or that one is elected.

Yes, certain events may happen but they don't concern us. Our policy is calculated and clear," Khamenei wrote on Twitter.

Suggestions have been abound that if Democratic challenger Joe Biden takes the White House, he may seek to reverse President Donald Trump's exit from the Iran nuclear deal.

Trump had taken harsh stances towards Iran's regime, imposing ever tighter sanctions on the country and ordering the execution of top general Qasem Soleimani earlier this year.

Related Topics

Election Iran Twitter Nuclear White House Trump May From Top Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

UAQ Ruler: Flag Day commemorates determination to ..

1 minute ago

NAB summons Rana Sana Ullah for fourth time in ass ..

14 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $35.89 a barrel M ..

16 minutes ago

Realme launches 2 + 4 new products counting 7 Pro ..

21 minutes ago

Punjab CM spent resources in under-developed areas ..

52 minutes ago

SHUAA pays off 2017 $100 million bond

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.