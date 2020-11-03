(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Iranian policy toward the US will not be affected regardless of who wins the presidential election on Tuesday, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said.

"No matter who wins the #USElections2020, it won't affect our policy toward the US. Some people talk about what will happen if this or that one is elected.

Yes, certain events may happen but they don't concern us. Our policy is calculated and clear," Khamenei wrote on Twitter.

Suggestions have been abound that if Democratic challenger Joe Biden takes the White House, he may seek to reverse President Donald Trump's exit from the Iran nuclear deal.

Trump had taken harsh stances towards Iran's regime, imposing ever tighter sanctions on the country and ordering the execution of top general Qasem Soleimani earlier this year.