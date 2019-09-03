UrduPoint.com
Iran's Third Retaliatory Step On JCPOA Ready, Rouhani Will Announce It Sept 4 - Zarif

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 12:27 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Monday Tehran's third retaliatory step to reduce obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear program was ready, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani would announce it on September 4.

"We always leave the road open for diplomacy, but our third response step is also ready. On Wednesday, Mr. President will announce it. I, in turn, will inform Ms. [Federica] Mogherini about it. And on Friday we will start implementing it," Zarif told the Rossiya 24 television channel.

