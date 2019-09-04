Iran's Third Retaliatory Step On JCPOA To Have 'Special Effect' - President
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 01:36 PM
Iran's third round of scrapping its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will have a "special effect," President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday
TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Iran's third round of scrapping its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will have a "special effect," President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday.
"The third step does not look as much impressive [as the previous ones], but its essence will have an unprecedented meaning.
I believe it is the most important step that we will take, it will have a special effect," Rouhani said at a governmental meeting, as quoted on his official website.
He added that details of the third retaliatory step on the JCPOA would be announced on Wednesday or Thursday.