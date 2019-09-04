(@FahadShabbir)

Iran's third round of scrapping its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will have a "special effect," President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday

"The third step does not look as much impressive [as the previous ones], but its essence will have an unprecedented meaning.

I believe it is the most important step that we will take, it will have a special effect," Rouhani said at a governmental meeting, as quoted on his official website.

He added that details of the third retaliatory step on the JCPOA would be announced on Wednesday or Thursday.