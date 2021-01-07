UrduPoint.com
Iran's Top Commander Says All Individuals Behind Nuclear Physicist's Killing Identified

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 12:50 AM

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) Iran has managed to identify all individuals involved in the notorious assassination of nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, deputy coordinator of the Iranian Defense Ministry, Brig. Gen. Saeed Shabanian, said on Wednesday.

"All those guilty and involved in the murder of this martyr have been identified. Measures are being taken to arrest them, the criminals will be severely punished," Shabanian said as quoted by the Tasnim news agency.

Earlier in the day, Iranian Defense Minister Brig. Gen. Amir Hatami said that Tehran had serious evidence of Israel's involvement in the November 2020 assassination of Iran's top nuclear scientist.

Fakhrizadeh, one of the key figures behind Iran's nuclear program and the head of the Iranian Defense Ministry's Innovation Center, died as a result of an attack near Tehran on November 27, 2020.

Media previously reported, citing Iranian officials, that Fakhrizadeh was shot from a high-precision weapon installed in a car at a distance of 150 meters (492 feet) and remotely controlled from a satellite. Apart from Fakhrizadeh and his bodyguards, there was no one at the scene of the assassination.

Tehran officials have blamed the attack on Israel and the anti-Islamic Revolution organization People's Mujahedin of Iran, vowing revenge. Israel has repeatedly been blamed for killing Iranian officials, something it does not comment on. Some Iranian officials have also pointed to the involvement of the United States and Saudi Arabia.

