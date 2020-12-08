UrduPoint.com
Iran's Top Court Upholds Death Sentence Of Dissident Journalist - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 04:10 PM

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Iran's Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence for Ruhollah Zam, a journalist charged with inspiring nationwide protests in 2017 and receiving assistance from foreign intelligence services, judicial spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said on Tuesday.

In October 2019, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps reported on the arrest of Zam, who was based in France and ran a news channel called Amad News in the messaging app, Telegram.

"The Supreme Court of the country has studied the judgment and upheld it," Esmaili said, as quoted by Iran's judiciary Mizan Online News Agency.

Zam was sentenced to death in June 2020. According to reports, he was accused of working with French and Israeli intelligence agents against Iran and attempts to destabilize the situation in the country by fueling mass anti-government protests on social media in 2017.

Before the arrest, Zam had been living and working in exile in Paris and he was returned to Iran under unclear circumstances.

