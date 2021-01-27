YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in Armenia's capital, Yerevan, as part of a regional visit, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"As part of a regional visit, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in Armenia.

He was met by Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Gagik Galachyan at the [Yerevan] Zvartnots airport," the ministry said.

On January 27, Zarif is scheduled to meet with Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Ayvazyan. The Iranian foreign minister will also be received by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Zarif has already visited Baku and Moscow. He is also planning his visit to Georgia.