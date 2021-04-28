UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran's Top Diplomat Deeply Regrets Leak Of His Remarks On IRGC Dominance In Foreign Policy

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 02:41 PM

Iran's Top Diplomat Deeply Regrets Leak of His Remarks on IRGC Dominance in Foreign Policy

Iran's top diplomat Mohammad Javad Zarif on Wednesday expressed regret over the leak of him reportedly bemoaning the Revolutionary Guard Corps' dominance in foreign policy, noting that his tape was being used to fan a dispute within the country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) Iran's top diplomat Mohammad Javad Zarif on Wednesday expressed regret over the leak of him reportedly bemoaning the Revolutionary Guard Corps' dominance in foreign policy, noting that his tape was being used to fan a dispute within the country.

On Sunday, media reported, citing a leaked audiotape from a March interview with Iranian economist Saeed Laylaz, that Zarif criticized the national military for undermining diplomacy. He mentioned that late Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani, assassinated in a targeted US drone strike in Iraq in January 2020, used to direct Iranian foreign policy and tried to sabotage the 2015 nuclear deal.

"I deeply regret how the confidential exchange of views on the need for synergy between diplomacy and the battlefield to use the valuable experience of the past eight years by the future government is turning into an internal dispute," the minister wrote on his Instagram.

Additionally, the audiotape reportedly revealed Zarif's alleged claims that former US Secretary of State John Kerry unveiled to him classified information about some 200 Israeli strikes on Iranian assets in Syria.

The Tasnim news agency reported that the Iranian parliament's national security and foreign policy committee has summoned the minister to discuss the leaked file. The talks are expected to take place within two weeks.

According to the IRIB broadcaster, Laylaz condemned the leak of the audio file in the media, noting that it was not meant to be in the interview.

Related Topics

Drone Syria Exchange Iran Parliament Nuclear Iraq January March Sunday 2015 2020 Media From Government Top Instagram Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Pakistan urges UNSC to protect civilians in confli ..

1 minute ago

Idaho Governor Signs Bill Into Law Banning Abortio ..

1 minute ago

Two dacoits killed in exchange of fire with police ..

25 minutes ago

People to strictly implement on SoPs against COVID ..

20 minutes ago

Ireland identifies national killed in Burkina Faso ..

20 minutes ago

DMA launches drive against encroachments on green ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.