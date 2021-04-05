MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is beginning a four-day tour of Central Asia on Monday.

The diplomat is set to visit Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.

According to the Iranian ministry, Tehran traditionally sees enhancing ties with Central Asia as a top priority. The trip will focus on bilateral and regional cooperation.