MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on Friday discussed the attacks on civilian areas in Yemen, the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, and preliminary results of the Vienna talks on the Iran nuclear deal with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres by telephone.

"Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian exchanged views with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the developments in the region and the world, including the latest situation in Yemen and Afghanistan, as well as the process of the Vienna talks," the statement, published by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, read.

Addressing the situation in Yemen, Amirabdollahian expressed Iran's continuing support of ending the war, and called on Guterres "to play a more active role" in bringing about a ceasefire in the country and putting an end to attacks on populated areas.

Referring to the Vienna talks on the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Amirabdollahian voiced Iran's determination to conclude a good and long-lasting agreement. The minister expressed a lack of trust in the United States and called on "America and the Western side to adopt practical, tangible and verifiable measures" to achieve a reliable deal.

The sides exchanged concerns about the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and the plight of displaced people. The minister said that in recent months, Iran has hosted about 800,000 displaced Afghans, pointing out that the issue requires joint efforts. The minister voiced Iran's readiness "to facilitate the dispatch of humanitarian aid by other countries" and stressed the need for an inclusive government in Afghanistan.