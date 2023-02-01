UrduPoint.com

Iran's Top General Calls On North Korea To Join Hands In Fighting Global Security Threats

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2023 | 08:28 PM

Iran's Top General Calls on North Korea to Join Hands in Fighting Global Security Threats

Iran and North Korea should develop cooperation in order to strengthen peace in their regions, as well as counter attempts to undermine global security, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) Iran and North Korea should develop cooperation in order to strengthen peace in their regions, as well as counter attempts to undermine global security, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri said on Wednesday.

"Cooperation between the two countries should continue to be developed on the path of establishing peace and stability in their regions, as well as on the path of countering any actions that undermine global security," Bagheri was quoted as saying by Iranian news agency Tasnim.

The Iranian military official also sent a message to the new Chief of Staff of the North Korean army, Pak Su Il, congratulating him on his appointment to the post.

On January 1, media reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un conducted a reshuffle of government officials, including military chiefs, as he pledged to bolster the country's nuclear arsenal in 2023.

More Stories From World

