Iran's Top General Decries Deadly Attack On Shia Mosque In Northern Afghanistan

Faizan Hashmi 16 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 05:00 PM

Iran's Top General Decries Deadly Attack on Shia Mosque in Northern Afghanistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) The chief of staff of the Iranian armed forces has denounced the recent deadly bombing of a Shia mosque in Afghanistan's northern Kunduz province, the state IRNA news agency reported on Monday.

Maj. Gen. Mohammad Bagheri stressed the importance of bringing the perpetrators of the "heinous act" to justice. The attack, he continued, highlights the threat of "takfiri terrorism."

The Iranian military commander called for unity, security and stability in the region, noting that the formation of an inclusive government would help restore peace in Afghanistan.

Bagheri also extended his condolences to the families of those killed and injured in the attack.

On October 8, a bomb exploded at a Shia mosque during Friday prayer, leaving around 150 people killed and 200 others injured. The Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has described the attack as a barbaric act aimed at destabilizing the country at a new stage in its history.

