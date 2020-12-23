UrduPoint.com
Iran's Top General Pays Official Visit To Iraq As Tehran-Washington Tensions Grow- Reports

Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 06:40 PM

Iran's Top General Pays Official Visit to Iraq as Tehran-Washington Tensions Grow- Reports

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) Brigadier General Esmail Qaani, the commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force who replaced late Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in early 2020, has paid an official visit to Iraq against the backdrop of growing tensions between Tehran and Washington over the recent attack on the US Embassy in Baghdad, Iran's Al-Alam broadcaster reported on Wednesday, citing informed sources.

On Sunday, three rockets were fired at the so-called green zone in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, targeting the US diplomatic mission, in particular. The embassy's air defense systems responded to the attack.

As a result, no embassy personnel was harmed, but there was one civilian casualty. Washington has accused "Iran-backed militias" of carrying out the attack, but Tehran strongly denied the accusations.

According to the sources, the visit was previously planned and did not relate to the latest attacks on the US Embassy.

During talks with the Iraqi leadership, the top general discussed bilateral cooperation, the broadcaster added.

The former commander of the IRGC's Quds Force, Soleimani, was killed in a US drone strike near Baghdad International Airport on January 3.

