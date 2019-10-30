Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday blamed the United States and Western spy services for inciting unrests in the region, Press TV reported

TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday blamed the United States and Western spy services for inciting unrests in the region, Press tv reported.

"The United States and the Western intelligence services, financed by certain reactionary countries of the region, are behind such incidents," he said.

Khamenei called for vigilance of the nations in the region, saying the "plots by the enemies are aimed to rob regional countries of security." Khamenei made the remarks in the graduation ceremony of Army cadets at Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense academy in the capital Tehran on Wednesday.

Over the past weeks, demonstrations have been carried out in Iraq and Lebanon, calling for reform, improvement of public services and job opportunities.