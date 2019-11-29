UrduPoint.com
Iran's Top Leader Calls Trump's Unexpected Visit Insult To Afghans

Fri 29th November 2019 | 10:17 PM

Iran's top leader calls Trump's unexpected visit insult to Afghans

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Friday that the unexpected visit of U.S. President Donald Trump to Afghanistan is an "insult" to the Afghan people's independence, Tehran Times daily reported

TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Friday that the unexpected visit of U.S. President Donald Trump to Afghanistan is an "insult" to the Afghan people's independence, Tehran Times daily reported. The Americans enter countries in the region "without any permission," Khamenei was quoted as saying.

"They neither go to that country's government nor its capital city. They have their own military base there and go to their base," he added, noting "they insult officially the nations' independence and freedom." Trump on Thursday paid an unannounced visit to Afghanistan.

This was Trump's first trip to Afghanistan, as Taliban militants and the Afghan government forces have recently intensified operations in the war-torn country.

