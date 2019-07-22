UrduPoint.com
Iran's Top Leader Lauds Palestinian Resistance Against Israel

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Monday hailed what he called the Palestinian people's "stunning resistance" against Israel

TEHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Monday hailed what he called the Palestinian people's "stunning resistance" against Israel.

"The Palestinian resistance heralds a definite victory against Israel," Khamenei made the remarks at a meeting with Salih al-Aruri, deputy head of the Hamas Political Bureau, in Tehran on Monday.

"Victory will not be achieved without resistance and struggle, and we believe according to the indubitable divine promise that the issue of Palestine will definitely be in the interest of the Palestinian people and the Islamic world," he was quoted as saying by Press tv.

Khamenei dismissed what he called the "treacherous" initiative proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump as the "deal of the century" for solving Palestinian issue, saying there is a need to confront this plan.

"The goal of this dangerous conspiracy is to eliminate the Palestinian identity among the people and youth," he said. Khamenei also reiterated Iran's unwavering support for the Palestinian cause.

