Iran's Top Leader Rules Out Talks With U.S.

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 06:14 PM

TEHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Thursday ruled out any negotiations with the United States over the spiky issues between the two countries, the leader's official website said.

"Iran has no trust in America," Khamenei said at his meeting with visiting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

"Iran will never repeat the bitter experience of previous negotiations with the United States within the framework of the JCPOA (Iranian nuclear deal)," he added.

"A wise and free nation will not accept talks under pressure," the Iranian top leader noted.

Washington withdrew from the Iranian international nuclear deal in May 2018 and re-imposed full sanctions on Iran's oil exports and banking sector.

U.S. President Donald Trump has called for talks with Iran for a renewed nuclear deal, the halt of Iran's ballistic missile tests and its regional role, which Tehran has dismissed.

Abe arrived in Iran's capital Tehran on Wednesday with a plan to help ease tensions between Iran and the United States.

