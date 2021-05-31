UrduPoint.com
Iran's Top Negotiator Says Nuclear Talks Unlikely To Conclude In Current Round - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 11:26 PM

Iran's top negotiator on the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Abbas Araqchi, said that the fifth round of talks was difficult and unlikely to be the last, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) Iran's top negotiator on the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Abbas Araqchi, said that the fifth round of talks was difficult and unlikely to be the last, media reported.

Negotiators have been debating how to bring Iran and the United States back into compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal since April. Russian Ambassador to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said after meeting the Iranian delegation alongside Chinese diplomats, that talks are at the cusp of concluding.

"I am personally not sure that we will reach a conclusion in this round [of talks]. However, we will continue our efforts.

.. no final decision has been reached yet," Araqchi told reporters in Vienna, as quoted by Iranian national news outlet Press tv.

The Deputy Foreign Minister added that delegations may need to travel back to their home countries for consultations.

"The negotiations are very complicated. We are dealing with the main points of difference. We think that we have made good progress so far and trodden a good path," Araqchi said

Iran has scaled back its commitments under the agreement to produce purer uranium after the US quit the pact in 2018 and reimposed crippling sanctions on Tehran. Iran wants all economic curbs lifted before agreeing to any concessions.

