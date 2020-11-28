Iran’s top nuclear scientist Moshen Fakhrizadeh assassinated

(@fidahassanain)

Iranian Defence Ministry in a statement has accused its arch foe Israel of being behind assassination of Fakhrizadeh who was the country’ top nuclear scientist.

TEHRAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 28th, 2020) Iran lost its prominent nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh who was “seriously wounded” after assailants targeted his car outside Tehran, local media reported.

Iranian Defence Ministry accused its arch foe Israel of being behind murder of Nuclear Scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

The ministry said that Fakhrizadeh, the ex-head of ministry’s research and innovation organization was later “succumbed” to injuries and the medics failed to revive him.

According to the reports, Fakhrizadeh was travelling in a car near Absard city in Tehran province’s eastern Damavand county.

A local tv described him as “one of our country’s nuclear scientists and said that Israel had an old enmity towards him.

Later, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also said that there were indications of Israeli role in assassination of the scientist.

Taking to Twitter, Iran Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said: “Terrorists murdered an eminent scientists,” . He also wrote: “ This cowardice -- with serious indications of Israeli role -- shows desperate warmongering of perpetrators,”.

He also asked the international community to “end their shameful double standards & and condemn this act of state terror,”.