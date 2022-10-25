UrduPoint.com

Iran's UN Ambassador Calls Investigation Into Use Of Iranian Drones In Ukraine Illegal

Faizan Hashmi Published October 25, 2022 | 07:49 PM

Amir Saeed Iravani, the Iranian permanent representative to the United Nations, warned UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday that the organization's investigation into the alleged use of Iranian drones by Russia in Ukraine was "illegal."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022)

On October 21, France, the United Kingdom and Germany asked the UN to send their experts to Ukraine to investigate the implementation of the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 endorsing the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran's nuclear program. The resolution, among other things, prohibits Tehran from selling certain types of goods, including drones, without prior approval from the UN.

"It is ironic that these countries, particularly the three Permanent Members of the Security Council, accuse Iran of violating a specific paragraph of Security Council Resolution 2231 (2015), while they continue to be in flagrant violation of all their explicit legal obligations under that same resolution," Iravani's letter to Guterres read, as quoted by the Iranian Students news Agency (ISNA).

Iran's UN ambassador also said that the resolution "neither prohibits the export of weapons nor gives the UN Secretariat the necessary instructions and capacity to conduct the investigation.

Earlier in October, Western countries accused Russia of using Iranian weapons, including kamikaze drones, for strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure. Both Moscow and Tehran have denied the allegations as false.

Last Friday, Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN Vassily Nebenzia also said in a letter to Guterres that the UN Secretariat had no mandate under Resolution 2231 to investigate Russia's alleged use of Iranian drones in Ukraine. On Monday, a UN source told Sputnik that Moscow had requested a UN Security Council meeting for October 25 to discuss risks to the integrity to the UN Charter due to the investigation requested by France, Germany and the UK.

