WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Iran's expansion of its uranium enrichment activities is an attempt to extort the international community, a US Department of State spokesperson told Sputnik.

"Iran originally constructed the Fordow facility as a fortified, underground bunker in which to conduct secret uranium enrichment work," the spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"Resuming uranium enrichment at this previously clandestine site is only the latest Iranian attempt to extort the international community."

The State Department spokesperson also said Iran's enrichment activity is a "big step in the wrong direction."