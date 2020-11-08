UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran's Vice President Hopes For Change In US 'Destructive' Policy After Trump's Departure

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 02:30 AM

Iran's Vice President Hopes for Change in US 'Destructive' Policy After Trump's Departure

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) Iran's First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri expressed hope that the US "destructive" policy would change after Donald Trump's departure from presidency.

"After the announcement of the results of the US election, the era of Trump and his adventurist and militarist team has come to its end ...

We hope for a change in the US destructive policy,  for the US return to abidance by law and international agreements, and for respect to other nations," Jahangiri wrote on Twitter.

Under Trump's presidency, the US has violated many international agreements, Jahangiri recalled, also slamming Washington for imposing "inhumane" economic sanctions on his country.

On Saturday, Democratic nominee Joe Biden declared his victory in the US presidential election and pledged to be a president "for all Americans."

Related Topics

Election Iran Washington Twitter Trump All From

Recent Stories

Canada Prime Minister Trudeau congratulates Joe Bi ..

2 hours ago

Thousands protest in Senegal over Mohammed cartoon ..

2 hours ago

Lawyers condemn publication of blasphemous caricat ..

2 hours ago

Leipzig go top in Germany ahead of Bayern, Dortmun ..

2 hours ago

Super-sub Messi scores twice to lead Barca to Beti ..

3 hours ago

Football: Spanish La Liga results

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.