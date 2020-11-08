TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) Iran's First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri expressed hope that the US "destructive" policy would change after Donald Trump's departure from presidency.

"After the announcement of the results of the US election, the era of Trump and his adventurist and militarist team has come to its end ...

We hope for a change in the US destructive policy, for the US return to abidance by law and international agreements, and for respect to other nations," Jahangiri wrote on Twitter.

Under Trump's presidency, the US has violated many international agreements, Jahangiri recalled, also slamming Washington for imposing "inhumane" economic sanctions on his country.

On Saturday, Democratic nominee Joe Biden declared his victory in the US presidential election and pledged to be a president "for all Americans."