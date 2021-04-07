MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) Iranian Vice President Ali Akbar Salehi, who also heads the country's Atomic Energy Organization, pointed on Wednesday to some "good signs" inspiring optimism regarding the possibility to preserve the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Press tv broadcaster that the JCPOA negotiators were not leaving Vienna yet, following the talks of the Joint Commission, with the next round of talks scheduled for Friday.

"I hope on Friday it will become clear if they will achieve the desired result. We have to wait. We have seen good signs so far. Iran has said it will comply with its obligations if they [the United States] do it as well," Salehi said, as quoted by the Iranian governmental portal.