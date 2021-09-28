Iranian Vice President Mohammad Eslami, who also heads the country's Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI) will discuss cooperation with the head of Russia's Rosatom, Alexey Likhachev, in Moscow, the Iranian embassy said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) Iranian Vice President Mohammad Eslami, who also heads the country's Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI) will discuss cooperation with the head of Russia's Rosatom, Alexey Likhachev, in Moscow, the Iranian embassy said on Tuesday.

"During his visit to Moscow, the AEOI head will discuss the current state of affairs and the AEOI's cooperation with Rosatom, they (Eslami and Likhachev) will exchange views," the embassy said, noting that Eslami is already in the Russian capital.