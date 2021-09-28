UrduPoint.com

Iran's Vice President To Discuss Nuclear Cooperation With Russia's Rosatom Chief - Embassy

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 02:12 PM

Iran's Vice President to Discuss Nuclear Cooperation With Russia's Rosatom Chief - Embassy

Iranian Vice President Mohammad Eslami, who also heads the country's Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI) will discuss cooperation with the head of Russia's Rosatom, Alexey Likhachev, in Moscow, the Iranian embassy said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) Iranian Vice President Mohammad Eslami, who also heads the country's Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI) will discuss cooperation with the head of Russia's Rosatom, Alexey Likhachev, in Moscow, the Iranian embassy said on Tuesday.

"During his visit to Moscow, the AEOI head will discuss the current state of affairs and the AEOI's cooperation with Rosatom, they (Eslami and Likhachev) will exchange views," the embassy said, noting that Eslami is already in the Russian capital.

Related Topics

Exchange Moscow Russia Visit

Recent Stories

China shows off new drones and jets at Zhuhai airs ..

China shows off new drones and jets at Zhuhai airshow

3 minutes ago
 Putin, Erdogan to Discuss Syria, Afghanistan, Liby ..

Putin, Erdogan to Discuss Syria, Afghanistan, Libya in Sochi on Wednesday - Krem ..

3 minutes ago
 Russia reports record daily coronavirus deaths

Russia reports record daily coronavirus deaths

4 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 182417 cusecs water

IRSA releases 182417 cusecs water

4 minutes ago
 LHC restrains Punjab govt from forcibly picking up ..

LHC restrains Punjab govt from forcibly picking up sugar stocks from mills

26 minutes ago
 Russia Records 21,559 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Ho ..

Russia Records 21,559 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.