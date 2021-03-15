UrduPoint.com
Iran's Zarif Accuses West Of Hoarding 3 Times More Vaccine Than It Needs

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 06:50 PM

Iran's Zarif Accuses West of Hoarding 3 Times More Vaccine Than It Needs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on Monday accused Western counties of hoarding three times more vaccines than they need.

"I wish we knew that the vaccine could not be hoarded. Why has the West hoarded the vaccine three times more than its needs?" Zarif said during the closing ceremony a coronavirus event in Tehran, as quoted by the Mehr news agency.

The Iranian minister blasted the practice of making one country secure at the cost of others and wished "the coronavirus would at least teach us this lesson to understand that in an interconnected world, we are all sitting in the same boat."

Iran started its vaccination campaign in February, using Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. It is said to have already inoculated 10,000, less than 0.1 percent of the country's population.

