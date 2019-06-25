UrduPoint.com
Iran's Zarif Agrees With Trump On No Need For US Military Presence In Persian Gulf

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 02:10 AM

Iran's Zarif Agrees With Trump on No Need for US Military Presence in Persian Gulf

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump was right in saying that the US military presence in the Persian Gulf was not necessary, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Monday, adding that the absence of the US forces in the region corresponded to the global interests.

On Monday, Trump tweeted that the US troops "don't even need to be there [ in the Hormuz Strait]," since the United States has become the world's largest energy producer and did not need the region's shipping lanes and called upon other states to protect their oil tankers on their own.

"[Trump] is 100% right that the US military has no business in the Persian Gulf. Removal of its forces is fully in line with interests of US and the world. But it's now clear that the B-Team is not concerned with US interests ” they despise diplomacy, and thirst for war," Zarif posted on his Twitter account.

Last week, the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed to have downed a US surveillance drone in its airspace over the coastal Hormozgan province. The US Central Command has, in turn, said that the drone was operating and shot down in international airspace over the Strait of Hormuz.

Following the incident, US President Donald Trump said the United States was ready for retaliatory strikes on Iran before later calling them off, claiming they would have been "disproportionate."

The security situation in the middle East has been steadily declining since early May, when the United States started building up its military presence in the region in what National Security Advisor John Bolton called a clear message to Iran. According to the Pentagon, an aircraft carrier strike group, Patriot missiles, B-52 bombers and F-15 fighters were deployed to the region.

In addition, the USS Mason destroyer was ordered to the region earlier in June in the wake of an attack on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz. While the causes of the incident remain unknown, the United States claimed that Iran had sabotaged the vessels. The US military subsequently released a video showing alleged Iranian forces removing an unexploded mine from one of the tankers. The footage, however, did not show any boat Names or flags that could help substantiate the claims. Iran has denied all accusations.

