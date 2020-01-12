UrduPoint.com
Iran's Zarif Appoints Former Ambassador To Russia As His Senior Adviser - Reports

Sun 12th January 2020 | 05:30 AM

Iran's Zarif Appoints Former Ambassador to Russia as His Senior Adviser - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2020) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has appointed Mehdi Sanaei, the country's former ambassador to Russia, as his senior adviser, the Mehr news agency reported, citing the Iranian ministry.

Sanaei represented the interests of the Islamic Republic in Moscow from 2013 to 2019. From 2008 to 2013, he was a member of the Iranian parliament.

The current ambassador to Russia is Kazem Jalali.

