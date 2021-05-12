(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has arrived in Damascus to meet with the Syrian leadership, the Mehr news agency reported on Wednesday.

According to the news agency, Zarif will exchange views on bilateral and regional issues with Syrian authorities, specifically the recent developments in the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Zarif will also meet with leaders of the country's Palestinian groups.

The visit will take place amid rising tensions between the Palestinians and Israelis that have resulted in clashes lasting several days.