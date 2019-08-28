UrduPoint.com
Iran's Zarif Assures Tokyo Tehran Does Not Intend To Escalate Tensions In Middle East

Iran's Zarif Assures Tokyo Tehran Does Not Intend to Escalate Tensions in Middle East

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif assured Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan on Wednesday that his country did not seek to raise tensions in the Middle East, media reported

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif assured Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan on Wednesday that his country did not seek to raise tensions in the middle East, media reported.

"Iran welcomes the role of the Japanese government in easing tensions in the Middle East. We absolutely do not want heightened tensions," he was quoted as saying by NHK at the meeting.

Zarif, who is in Yokohama as part of his Asia tour, said he believed that every country should enjoy its rights under international laws.

Abe told the Iranian diplomat that Japan would continue its diplomatic efforts in the Middle East, according to the Kyodo news agency.

"Japan will persistently continue our diplomatic efforts to deal with rising tensions in the Middle East and stabilize the current situation," he said.

The two also discussed bilateral relations and ways to secure the benefits of the 2015 nuclear agreement for Iranians, Zarif said on social media.

Tensions escalated in the region after the United States withdrew from the multilateral nuclear deal and reimposed sanctions on Iran, which retaliated by scrapping some of its commitments.

