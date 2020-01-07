WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is being denied a US visa he had requested to enter the United States to participate in a Security Council meeting this week, the Foreign Policy reports.

A Washington-based diplomatic source told the publication on Monday that a Trump administration official phoned UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday to tell him that the United States would not allow Zarif into the country.