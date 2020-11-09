MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said on Sunday his country extended its hands to its neighbors and called on everyone to engage in dialogue to end tensions after Donald Trump left the White House.

"Trump is gone and we and our neighbors are staying. Betting on foreigners does not bring security... We extend our hands to our neighbors in order to cooperate in achieving common interests," he tweeted.

"We call on everyone to engage in dialogue as the only way to end differences and tensions. Together we will build a better future for our region," Zarif continued.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said during a cabinet meeting on Sunday that the new US administration had a chance to reverse Trump's "harmful, incorrect" policies and end the maximum pressure approach.

"Now is the time for the next administration of the United States to make up for past mistakes and return to the path of adherence to international obligations," he was quoted as saying by the Foreign Ministry.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told Al-Alam news channel that Iran did not have high hopes that the US would get back into the 2015 nuclear deal, arguing that Washington only had its best interests at heart.