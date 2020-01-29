UrduPoint.com
Iran's Zarif Calls US Middle East Plan Global 'Nightmare,' Red Flag For Palestinians

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 02:40 AM

Iran's Zarif Calls US Middle East Plan Global 'Nightmare,' Red Flag for Palestinians

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has called the peace plan for the middle East, which was unveiled by the United States earlier on Tuesday, a global "nightmare."

"The so-called 'Vision for Peace' is simply the dream project of a bankruptcy-ridden real estate developer. But it is a nightmare for the region and the world. And, hopefully, a wake-up call for all the Muslims who have been barking up the wrong tree. #LetsUniteForPalestinians," Zarif wrote on Twitter.

The Iranian foreign minister reposted the conceptual map published by US President Donald Trump, changing its name from the "Vision for Peace" to "Sleepwalking into Catastrophe.

"

Earlier in the day, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi called the Washington-proposed deal a "betrayal of the century" and reaffirmed Tehran's stance on supporting the Palestinian side.

Trump revealed the plan on Tuesday, according to which Palestinians would be able to have a state of their own with a capital in East Jerusalem. Negotiations on a final agreement are proposed to take place within the next four years.

