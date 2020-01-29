MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has called the peace plan for the middle East, which was unveiled by the United States earlier on Tuesday, a global "nightmare."

"The so-called 'Vision for Peace' is simply the dream project of a bankruptcy-ridden real estate developer. But it is a nightmare for the region and the world. And, hopefully, a wake-up call for all the Muslims who have been barking up the wrong tree. #LetsUniteForPalestinians," Zarif wrote on Twitter.

The Iranian foreign minister reposted the conceptual map published by US President Donald Trump, changing its name from the "Vision for Peace" to "Sleepwalking into Catastrophe.

Earlier in the day, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi called the Washington-proposed deal a "betrayal of the century" and reaffirmed Tehran's stance on supporting the Palestinian side.

Trump revealed the plan on Tuesday, according to which Palestinians would be able to have a state of their own with a capital in East Jerusalem. Negotiations on a final agreement are proposed to take place within the next four years.